Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 11 May 2020 14:00 Hits: 4

More than 50 liberal groups signed a letter that will be sent to former Vice President Joe Biden on Monday asking that he support measures aimed at “prioritizing diplomacy” over the “militarism” they say has been a feature of U.S. foreign policy in...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/497038-liberal-groups-ask-biden-to-support-progressive-foreign-policy-agenda