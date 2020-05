Articles

Published on Monday, 11 May 2020

Democrats on the House Foreign Affairs Committee are calling on the Trump administration to “immediately” stop funding President Trump’s border wall with money meant to deter Russian aggression in Europe.“This is a blatant misuse of appropriated...

