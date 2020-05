Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 11 May 2020 00:38 Hits: 1

Two top U.S. military leaders are now in quarantine after one tested positive for the illness caused by the novel coronavirus and another was exposed to a family member with the disease.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2020/05/10/navys-top-admiral-isolating-after-covid-19-exposure-national-guard-chief-tests-positive.html