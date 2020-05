Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 11 May 2020 01:13 Hits: 1

The head of U.S. naval operations is self-quarantining after coming in contact with a family member who has contracted coronavirus, according to multiple news outlets.Adm. Michael Gilday took a test for COVID-19 on Friday, which came backĀ ...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/497052-us-chief-of-naval-operations-self-quarantining-report