Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 07 May 2020 14:00 Hits: 0

The competition to build up to three 40,000-ton vessels was expected to have been worth as much as $1.9 billion at the time the competition was unexpectedly terminated in November 2019.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/defense-news/home/~3/S4_3dqeLPRw/