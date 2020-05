Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 07 May 2020 13:11 Hits: 1

President Trump is sending a White House ally to the Pentagon to vet officials’ loyalty to him, Foreign Policy reported Wednesday.Michael Cutrone, who has served as Vice President Pence’s top national security aide for South Asia, is expected...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/496543-trump-sending-ally-to-pentagon-to-vet-officials-loyalty-report