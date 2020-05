Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 07 May 2020 14:30 Hits: 2

The nominee to be Navy secretary on Thursday blamed a “failure of leadership” for the Navy being in “rough waters” and pledged to restore a culture of good order and discipline.“It saddens me to say that the Department of the Navy is in rough waters...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/496568-navy-secretary-nominee-service-in-rough-waters-after-failure-of-leadership