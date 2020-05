Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 06 May 2020 19:42 Hits: 1

The U.S. Air Force has created a new Air Force Specialty Code that will move its special tactics, tactical air control party (TACP) and combat rescue officers into their own special warfare tier.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2020/05/06/air-force-special-operators-get-new-specialty-code-amid-field-consolidation.html