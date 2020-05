Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 06 May 2020 21:52 Hits: 1

U.S. military operations in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria and Somalia killed at least 132 civilians in 2019, a Pentagon report released Wednesday said.The annual report, mandated by Congress, also said at least 91 civilians were injured in U.S. military...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/496487-pentagon-us-military-operations-killed-132-civilians-in-2019