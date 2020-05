Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 06 May 2020 22:36 Hits: 1

The Senate will attempt on Thursday to override President Trump's veto of a resolution that constrains his ability to take military action against Iran without congressional signoff.Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) announced Wednesday that...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/496495-senate-to-attempt-to-override-trumps-iran-war-power-veto-thursday