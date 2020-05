Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 07 May 2020 01:33 Hits: 3

The Pentagon may no longer accept new recruits who have recovered from COVID-19, according to multiple reports. A memo released by the United States Military Entrance Processing Command that is circulating on Twitter states that a history of...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/496519-military-might-not-accept-new-recruits-whove-recovered-from-covid-19