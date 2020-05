Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 04 May 2020 18:02 Hits: 1

Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Monday said the Navy’s second coronavirus outbreak at sea could have been picked up through a counter-narcotics operation.“We're not sure where she picked it up, it may have been through a counter-drug operation...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/495992-pentagon-chief-uss-kidd-coronavirus-outbreak-may-have-come-from-counter-drug