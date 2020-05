Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 04 May 2020 09:00 Hits: 5

The U.S. appears to be headed for a “double whammy” in the early 2030s that will make its long-range strike gap particularly acute.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/defense-news/home/~3/u6mHLuWrP8A/