Published on Saturday, 02 May 2020

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels and Air Force Thunderbirds took to the skies over Washington, D.C., Saturday to thank health care workers and first responders for their work during the coronavirus pandemic.The air display showcased intricate forms and...

