Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 01 May 2020 21:48 Hits: 1

A pair of F-15Es sprinted across the Atlantic earlier this month because they were in dire need of a tune-up back in the U.S.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2020/05/01/air-force-f-15s-race-across-atlantic-complete-tricky-tail-swap-reduced-crews.html