Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 01 May 2020 14:38 Hits: 5

The U.S.-led mission in Afghanistan is no longer publicly releasing data on insurgent attacks, citing ongoing negotiations with the Taliban to implement the Trump administration's withdrawal deal, a U.S. watchdog said Friday.In its latest quarterly...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/495642-watchdog-us-military-wont-release-data-on-taliban-attacks-after-withdrawal