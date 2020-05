Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 30 April 2020 22:19 Hits: 1

Starting May 1, commissaries within the 50 states and in Puerto Rico will limit purchases of fresh beef, poultry and pork.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2020/04/30/military-commissaries-limit-meat-purchases-amid-supply-chain-worries.html