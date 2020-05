Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 30 April 2020 20:12 Hits: 4

In March, two Marine Raiders — Gunnery Sgt. Diego D. Pongo, 34, of Simi Valley, California, and Capt. Moises A. Navas, 34, of Germantown, Maryland — were killed while advising Iraqi Security Forces...

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/flashpoints/~3/sWyZ7-aqXHs/