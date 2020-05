Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 30 April 2020 14:53 Hits: 2

The Navy’s Blue Angels and the Air Force’s Thunderbirds are heading to the D.C. area on Saturday to continue their flyovers as part of a demonstration aimed at honoring front-line health care workers fighting the coronavirus pandemic. The joint...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/495443-blue-angels-thunderbirds-to-flyover-dc-region-saturday