Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 30 April 2020

Reports of sexual assaults across the military increased by 3 percent in 2019, according to new statistics released by the Pentagon on Thursday.The roughly 3 percent hike over 2018 includes assaults that occurred between service members, U.S....

