Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 28 April 2020 14:45 Hits: 0

In a letter, lawmakers accuse the secretary of Defense of causing confusion, showing "dangerous misunderstanding" of the virus, and harming readiness.

Read more https://www.govexec.com/defense/2020/04/pentagons-esper-was-too-slow-coronavirus-response-senate-democrats-say/164965/