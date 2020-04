Articles

The Pentagon is taking money from 19 construction projects, including several in Europe meant to deter Russia, in order to pay for construction projects stateside that had been delayed because funding was reallocated to President Trump’s border wall...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/495103-pentagon-shifts-money-from-overseas-projects-to-fill-hole-caused-by-border