Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 28 April 2020 15:48 Hits: 2

Democratic Reps. Elaine Luria (Va.) and Lisa Blunt Rochester (Del.) on Tuesday introduced a bill that would waive prescription copays for military personnel and their families amid the coronavirus pandemic. The bill would “give the Secretary of...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/495024-house-democrats-bill-would-waive-prescription-copays-for-military-personnel