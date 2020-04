Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 28 April 2020 00:10 Hits: 2

Red teaming can help spot flawed assumptions, root out dangerous biases—and explain how oddsmakers got the Nats-Astros matchup so wrong.

Read more https://www.defenseone.com/ideas/2020/04/how-pentagon-planners-might-have-predicted-nationals-world-series-upset/164958/