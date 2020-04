Articles

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) is pushing the Pentagon to end the use of live animals during an annual survival training in Thailand that has involved U.S. troops drinking cobra blood.In a letter Monday to Defense Secretary Mark...

