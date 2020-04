Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 24 April 2020 18:53 Hits: 1

Recently relocated from White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico, the Space Surveillance Telescope will expand the U.S. Space Force's electro-optical coverage of objects in geosynchronous orbit.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/defense-news/home/~3/DSxqdjOe2Lc/