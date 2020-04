Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 24 April 2020 14:25 Hits: 2

The Air Force late last year announced it would conduct a first-of-its-kind study of all cancers among its former pilots.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2020/04/24/air-force-will-have-answer-pilot-cancers-next-year-study-goes-despite-covid-19.html