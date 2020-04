Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 23 April 2020 16:16 Hits: 1

The Navy has tested the entire crew of the USS Theodore Roosevelt for the coronavirus, the service said Thursday.So far, 840 sailors have tested positive for the virus, but a “small number” of results are still pending, the Navy said in a news...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/494318-navy-says-entire-roosevelt-crew-has-been-tested-for-coronavirus