Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 23 April 2020 21:40 Hits: 1

The head of U.S. forces in East Africa on Thursday declared a public health emergency for the several thousand American troops, civilians and contractors based in Djibouti due to the coronavirus.U.S. Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/494404-top-us-general-for-horn-of-africa-declares-public-healthy-emergency-over