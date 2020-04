Articles

Published on Wednesday, 22 April 2020

The Pentagon is planning to fly Blue Angels and Thunderbirds over multiple U.S. cities next week to "champion national unity" and thank first responders amid the coronavirus pandemic, The Washington Post reported Wednesday. The flyovers...

