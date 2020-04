Articles

President Trump said Wednesday that he has instructed the U.S. Navy to “shoot down and destroy” Iranian vessels that harass American ships at sea.“I have instructed the United States Navy to shoot down and destroy any and all Iranian gunboats if...

