Published on Wednesday, 22 April 2020

The Air Force is preparing for the coronavirus to be cyclical until a vaccine is developed, the service’s top general said Wednesday.In a conference call with reporters, Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Goldfein said his service is preparing for...

