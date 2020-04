Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 21 April 2020

Two Navy ships have been deployed to the South China Sea amid tensions between China and Malaysia, according to Reuters.Last week the Haiyang Dizhi 8, a Chinese government research ship, was seen conducting a survey near an exploration vessel...

