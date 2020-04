Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 21 April 2020 16:27 Hits: 2

The Navy will delay moving some sailors back onboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt, citing crew members who are still testing positive after a 14-day quarantine period.Further testingĀ has been haltedĀ and isolation periods are...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/navy/493886-navy-delaying-plans-to-move-sailors-back-onto-uss-roosevelt-after