Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 20 April 2020 18:17 Hits: 2

The Air Force has ended its 16-year mission to keep strategic bombers in Guam to reassure allies and act as a deterrent.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2020/04/20/after-16-years-air-force-ends-continuous-bomber-presence-guam.html