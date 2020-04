Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 21 April 2020

Factory closures in Mexico due to the coronavirus pandemic are hurting U.S. defense firms, and the Pentagon is urging America’s neighbor to the south to reopen vital suppliers.

