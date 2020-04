Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 20 April 2020 17:03 Hits: 2

The order is a proactive, precautionary measure, and not based on a specific threat, III MEF said.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2020/04/20/iii-mef-instructs-marines-okinawa-prepare-72-hour-shelter-place-order.html