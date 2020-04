Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 20 April 2020 19:37 Hits: 2

Russia on Monday disputed the U.S. Navy’s account of an “unsafe and unprofessional” incident Sunday in which a fighter jet from Moscow intercepted an American spy plane over the Mediterranean Sea.“For the second time in four days, Russian...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/493730-russia-disputes-us-account-of-unsafe-incident-involving-aircraft