Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 20 April 2020 00:20 Hits: 1

The top U.S. military commander for Latin America said Friday that the Trump administration isn’t looking to use military force to remove Nicolas Maduro even as it expands counternarcotics operations...

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/flashpoints/~3/PyL5p_-bGZI/