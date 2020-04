Articles

Category: Defense Published on Sunday, 19 April 2020 12:00 Hits: 1

U.S. adversaries are probing America's defenses as the world is preoccupied with the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.In the past two weeks, Russia, China, Iran and North Korea have all moved to test Washington in the sea, in the air and on...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/493490-foreign-powers-test-us-defenses-amid-coronavirus-pandemic