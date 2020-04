Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 17 April 2020 19:01 Hits: 1

Spravato, the spray touted by President Trump last year, will be available to Tricare beneficiaries on a preauthorized basis.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2020/04/17/defense-department-approves-ketamine-based-antidepressant-some-patients.html