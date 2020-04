Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 16 April 2020 15:28 Hits: 1

The top Republican on the House Armed Services Committee is proposing a new fund focused on countering China in the Indo-Pacific region, starting with $6 billion next year.Dubbed the Indo-Pacific Deterrence Initiative, the draft legislation unveiled...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/493129-top-armed-services-republican-proposes-6b-to-counter-china-in-indo-pacific