Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 16 April 2020 21:57 Hits: 1

The Navy on Thursday identified the USS Theodore Roosevelt sailor who died from the coronavirus as a 41-year-old aviation ordnanceman.Chief Petty Officer Charles Robert Thacker Jr., of Fort Smith, Ark., died Monday at the U.S. Naval Hospital Guam....

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/493241-navy-ids-roosevelt-sailor-who-died-from-coronavirus