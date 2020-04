Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 15 April 2020 22:16 Hits: 2

The head of U.S. Space Command, Gen. John “Jay” Raymond, said an April 15 test shows that "the threats to U.S. and allied space systems are real, serious and growing."

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/defense-news/home/~3/9u1vv73fBUY/