Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 15 April 2020 23:38 Hits: 2

Eleven Iranian ships repeatedly came close to U.S. Navy and Coast Guard ships in “dangerous and harassing approaches” in the Gulf on Wednesday, according to the U.S. military. The vessels from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/493054-11-iranian-ships-come-close-to-us-military-vessels-in-dangerous-and