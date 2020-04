Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 15 April 2020 23:57 Hits: 1

The Navy may reinstate a captain who was removed from his post earlier this month after asking for help with the coronavirus outbreak aboard his ship, The New York Times reported Wednesday. Department officials told the Times that Adm....

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/493057-navy-may-reinstate-fired-captain-who-asked-for-help-with-coronavirus-outbreak