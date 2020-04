Articles

Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Wednesday said that the aircraft carrier that docked in Guam after hundreds of sailors were infected with coronavirus could be back at sea “in a few weeks.”Esper’s comments on the USS Theodore Roosevelt came...

