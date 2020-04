Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 14 April 2020 22:14 Hits: 3

The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff on Tuesday said the majority of evidence suggests the coronavirus started from nature. “There’s a lot of rumor and speculation in a wide variety of media, the blog sites, etc.,” Joint Chiefs of Staff...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/492811-joint-chiefs-chairman-says-majority-of-evidence-points-to-coronavirus-being