Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 14 April 2020 20:29 Hits: 3

The top general in the U.S. military on Tuesday said that he does not view North Korea’s latest missile test as “particularly provocative.”“It’s mixed right now in terms of the assessment,” Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley said...

