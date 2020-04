Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 13 April 2020 00:34 Hits: 0

 Supporters of a treaty meant to reduce the risk of accidental war are sounding the alarm President Trump could withdraw from the agreement as the world's attention is consumed by the coronavirus pandemic.The Open Skies Treaty allows the pact's...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/international/492303-lawmakers-cry-foul-as-trump-considers-retreating-from-open-skies-treaty